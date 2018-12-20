JAKE DAY: Double test on cards for Seasiders

The weather beat us on Saturday, as the pitch at Eccleshill United was frozen so we could not get a game in.

We also had the Goole game called off before that so we have had a bit of a breather from the league since the league defeat at home to Thackley, whereas we really could have done with a game to get that defeat out of our systems.

It is frustrating for the games to be called off, but on a personal note it was probably fortunate for me as I was not in the squad for the Eccleshill match.

After training on Thursday my ankle was still very sore so I had contacted Brett Agnew to tell him I was not available as I thought it would have been wrong of me to take someone else’s place in the squad if I was not 100% fit.

I set myself a target of 50 goals for the season and after a stop-start beginning to the campaign I may well struggle to get to that mark, but I suppose I have not missed too many games and I can still have a good go at it in the New Year.

I would like to head into 2019 on the back of two good results for Town, with us facing Worksop Town at Queensgate and then heading to one of the in-form teams in the NCEL Premier Division in Knaresborough Town on December 29.

They have won their last three games and are in great form, winning 3-2 at fourth-placed Hemsworth on Saturday afternoon, but we cannot think too much about them as our main focus is on the Worksop Town game on Saturday.

We beat them at their place earlier in the season so we should be confident of getting back to winning ways against them this weekend.

It was good to see Jody Barford return to the club last week as a goalkeeping coach, and also as a back-up should Tom Jackson pick up an injury.

Since Brett came in this season we have only really had bad games in the defeats to Thackley and Penistone Church and the draw with Harrogate Railway, so we are looking good for 2019.

We are still in the East Riding Cup and it would be nice to win that, but our main aim is definitely to win the league and gain promotion, hopefully I can keep fit and help us achieve that goal.