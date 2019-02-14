JAKE DAY: Church clash could be a title decider

It was good to get another goal on a personal level, but I should have had a hat-trick at least in the 1-1 home draw against Bottesford Town on Saturday in the NCEL Premier Division.

Strikers always remember the missed chances more than the taken ones and it was definitely a case of two dropped points against Bottesford as I thought we were the better team throughout last weekend’s game.

This Saturday is a huge match at Queensgate against pacesetters Penistone Church, who hammered us 6-1 at their place back in October.

This is a potential title decider, as if we claim the three points then it’s back in our hands, but they are on good form after winning their previous five matches in the league.

We’ll know where we are over the next few weekends as we also have a tough game at home to Handsworth Parramore the following Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manchester City striker Sergei Aguero is in amazing form.

Matching Shearer’s Premier League hat-trick record is astounding but doing it with two trebles in three games in the space of a week is incredible,especially against the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The past week has seen City claim three comfortable and impressive victories, so I still think that Pep Guardiola’s troops will win the league ahead of Liverpool this season.