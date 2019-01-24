JAKE DAY: Big relief to end goal drought at Hall Road

It was a big win for us on Saturday on the road against derby rivals Hall Road Rangers in the NCEL Premier Division.

We needed that after the disappointing 1-1 home draw against Harrogate Railway the week before, and it also helped lift us up to third place in the league table.

I was really pleased to break the goal drought with the third of our four goals, from the penalty spot, hopefully I can push on and get back to last season’s scoring form.

The first half was poor from us at Haworth Park on Saturday, but we never felt threatened by Hall Road.

The penalty decision for their only goal of the game was a very poor one, even their players thought it was a bad call.

We will be expecting to win again at home against Staveley Miners Welfare this Saturday and carry on our good form.

We plan on making Queensgate a fortress but we won’t underestimate them as they have beaten leaders Yorkshire Amateur and second-placed Penistone Church in the past month or so.

I can’t remember how they play from last year,but we know it will be a tough game,though I am sure we’ll be up for the challenge.

We go into every game full of confidence and we expect to win, this is a very important month for us and we want to stay undefeated for the whole of February.

There has been a lot of focus on recent incidents of diving involving Spurs’ Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

I don’t like diving, it’s a form of cheating isn’t it really?

But unfortunately it’s part of the modern game, though hopefully VAR will eventually help people stop doing it.