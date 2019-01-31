JAKE DAY: An afternoon to forget against Staveley

It was a very frustrating day for all of us on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Staveley Miners Welfare at Queensgate, but I was very frustrated in-particular.

I had a big off day in front of goal and missing the penalty summed up my day really.

I’ve never missed a penalty-kick in a match before then, so it’s a personal record ruined, but worst of all if I’d have scored it we’d have gained a point at least from the fixture.

It was very annoying to concede in the last minute and it was just a lapse in concentration that cost us when they reacted first from Tom’s save.

But there is still a long way to go in the battle for the title in the NCEL Premier Division, with just the one promotion spot up for grabs this season.

I think that Liversedge will be a tough game at their place this Saturday, beating them 10-0 earlier in the season at Queensgate will be forgotten about and we’ll be fully focused on getting the three points.

We have seen that we will be up against Evo-Stik Premier Division side North Ferriby United if we can win our next game in the East Riding FA Senior Cup.

But we’ll be focusing on winning the quarter-final at home against East Yorkshire Carnegie on Tuesday before thinking about the next round of the competition.

I think we would beat North Ferriby though if we do manage to get through to the final four of the cup.

I was very impressed by the whole Manchester United squad on Friday evening in the 3-1 FA Cup win against Arsenal at The Emirates.

I thought they were very strong and looked comfortable throughout the tie, but the fifth round game at Chelsea will be even tougher.