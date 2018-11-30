Jackson looked forward to new challenge at Bridlington Town

Young forward Jackson Jowett is hoping to make a big impression after his move from Scarborough Athletic to Bridington Town.

The Ex-Edgehill player signed for the Queensgate club on dual forms last weekend, and the youngster is eager to prove a point with some good performances for Brid after spending long spells on the bench with the Flamingo Land Stadium club.

Jowett said: "Boro boss Steve Kittrick was keen for me to go somewhere else to get some game time and experience as that's what I am lacking, and Bridlington Town was an option for me as Brett was happy for me to come training to see what I'm like and if I would fit into his squad.

"Steve Kittrick did what he could for me at Boro, but he’s top of the league and needs to field the strongest side possible so I understood his situation. This will be good for me at Brid so I can maybe prove a point and gain confidence and just get back playing as that’s the main thing.

"My first training session was last Thursday. I didn't know any of the lads so it's always quite daunting but they made me feel welcome and are a good set of lads."

Jowett, who played at Queensgate as a junior and also for Scarborough against the Seasiders, added: "I will be working as hard as possible for the team as I want to help Bridlington Town be as successful as possible."

Brid's next game is a trip to face strugglers Goole on Tuesday night, where Jowett will be hoping to earn a spot in the squad.