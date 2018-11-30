Jackdaws Under-Eights sparkle against Yorkies

Burlington Jackdaws Under-Eights put in a fantastic all-round team performance in their Hull & District Youth League game against West Hull Yorkies on Sunday.

Some brilliant football was played by Regan Shaw and Rio Ridley, with a series of great goals scored.

A massive cheer came from the supporters when Blake Ward got his first goal for Jackdaws, which was very well-deserved.

Jamie Batton, Layla Bint and Noah Nelthorpe were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet but made some great tackles in midfield and defence to stop West Hull Yorkies taking the lead, playing the ball forward to create goals.

Burlington Jackdaws coach Rebecca Whiting said: “Thank you to Nik Woods for helping with the team.

“Freddie Young made some outstanding saves to keep Jackdaws in front, and also earned a clean sheet for him in the second game.

“These were two excellent games of football as the team start coming to the end of phase one of the season, with just one more game to go, this week away at Hessle Sporting.”

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s slipped to a 3-1 loss at Hull United Reds.

The home side started fast and had Pumas under pressure for the first few minutes.

Brid then found their feet and began to apply some pressure of their own.

In the 14th minute a long pass found Pumas’ Makhaya Widnall wide on the right flank.

He raced past his defender and into the box, the firm shot that followed was straight at the keeper, who blocked the shot but spilled the ball.

Matty McCann, following up, couldn’t react quite quickly enough and his attempt to force the ball over the line was gathered by the United stopper.

This was a tight affair for the remainder of the first half, Pumas playing the better passing football and Hull looking more threatening with rapid counter-attacks.

In the 25th minute Olli Male rolled the ball out to a defender, who chose to try and carry the ball past the Hull attackers despite no defensive cover, the striker managed to rob the ball and race clear to make it 1-0 to the home side.

Straight from the kick-off the brave Joel Jewitt took a ball straight in the ribs and had to come off the pitch, leaving the Pumas with just eight players on the park as they travelled with no subs.

The second half began with Pumas still a man down, however you wouldn’t have known as again some decent football was being played and it once more looked a very even contest.

Twelve minutes into the second half Jewitt returned to the fray and Pumas were back up to the full quota and a goal soon followed.

In the 45th minute Charlie De’Ath intercepted a Hull pass and hit a lovely strike from just outside the box which beat the keeper’s jump to sail in just under the bar.

In the 48th minute, while under pressure, one of the defenders hit a tame pass across the box, it was easily picked up by the Hull forward and lashed home to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

Hull began to exert some pressure from there and a series of corners put the Pumas on the defensive.

Going into the last 10 minutes, the Brid side found some urgency and fight, often making breaks, but failing to find many clear opportunities.

Then in the last minute a long ball from Hull looked like it may run out for a goal-kick and the Pumas tried to see it out, however the ball held up, instead of clearing the ball the Ranger lads allowed a Hull player to nick the ball and finish from a tight angle.

The Pumas men of the match were Leon Winter, faultless in defence, and Bradley Frew, who tackled extremely well.