I'Anson and Owen fire Martonian to victory at Northcote

Ben I’Anson smashed in four goals and Gareth Owen three as Martonian stormed to an 11-2 win at Northcote Stars in the Driffield League.

Also on target for the victors were Mark Lister, Danny Tighe and Paul Cobbold with a penalty, along with a deflected Jason Bartley shot.

I’Anson scooped the man of the match award for Martonian.

Ady Aucott was the scorer of both goals for the home side, with Joe Meadley their man of the match.

Pocklington Town 4ths continued their table-topping form with a 5-0 win against Spread Eagle.

In an even game, finishing was the difference between the teams.

Darren Woodhead, Rob Eeles, Dave O’Connor and a brace from Jon Parsons put the leaders firmly at the top of the table.

Flamborough picked up valuable points with a 3-0 win against an ill-disciplined Nafferton side, who had their keeper sent off.

A league spokesman said: “A reminder to all teams regarding comments on social media, even private groups.

“These will be acted upon if deemed unsuitable for publication.”

The final quarter-final in the Challenge Cup is played this weekend between Bridlington Rovers Reserves and Pocklington Town 4ths.

The remaining league fixtures this Saturday are: Nafferton v Bishop Wilton, Flamborough v Martonian and Lodge v Spread Eagle.

Bridlington Town Reserves got their Humber Premier Division One promotion challenge back on track with a 6-2 win at Brandesburton.

This was always going be a tough game with Brandesburton winning this fixture earlier on in the season.

Town started brightly by creating some good chances and it was only a matter of time until the deadlock was broken, young Kieran Jordan’s strike on the 15-minute mark set Town on their way.

Shortly after this Andy Higgins got on the end of Joe Harrison’s excellent ball into the box, making it 2-0 to Town.

Billy Tyler got in on the act just before half-time after rounding the keeper to put into an empty net.

Town’s back four of Jordan, Josh Heseltine, Ben Marshall and Josh Christlow had a fairly comfortable first half.

Town started the second half quickly with Harrison getting a well-deserved goal making it 4-0.

Shortly after Brandesburton got a free-kick after a sloppy tackle by Jake Brown and although Reece Nestor got a hand to it he couldn’t keep it out.

The home side quickly scored a second after Heseltine didn’t clear his lines.

Manager John Kenney brought on 16-year-old Charlie Brown and he made an instant inpact, scoring with pretty much his first touch.

Referee’s man of the match Danny Bemrose steadied the ship with his experience in middle of the park, leaving Jake and Ollie Brown to get on the ball at every opportunity.

The sixth goal came shortly before full-time after Ben Marshall chased down a ball and rounded the keeper.

Kenney said: “We came into the game with a score to settle which we did comfortably.

“We welcome Blackburn Athletic at home next Saturday and hopefully get another three points.”

Bridlington Rovers’ East Riding County League Division Two title push was dealt a huge blow by a shock 14-1 hammering at home by rivals South Cave United Reserves.