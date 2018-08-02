Hull City Under-23s reject chance to play home games at Queensgate

Hull City's Under-23 side have decided against playing their home games at Bridlington Town's Queensgate ground this season.

Seasiders chairman Pete Smurthwaite revealed the news that City Under-23s had decided to play at the East Riding County FA headquarters at Inglemire Lane instead, in an official statement earlier this afternoon.

His statement said: "I attended a meeting at our ground at the end of May this year with representatives of Hull City’s Under-23s team having shown an interest in playing their home games at our ground this coming season.

"I received a reply eventually on Tuesday afternoon this week to inform me that they had decided to play elsewhere but thanked me for my offer. The reason given was that it was too far away from Hull yet it is not that far from their base at Bishop Burton College but I accept their decision.

"There are a lot of Hull City fans who live in Bridlington and this part of the East Riding who would have been happy to attend these games instead of having to arrange coach travel to the KCOM Stadium for a change,

"Fifteen minutes later I received a message from a colleague that it had been announced on the Hull City Twitter feed that they had decided to play their home games at the East Riding County FA ground at Inglemire Lane, Hull.

"I am really disappointed at this decision and I am sure North Ferriby United will feel very much the same that this revenue from Hull City will not be helping the Non-League football clubs in this area. I know the revenue previously received was a great help to North Ferriby who had achieved great success in recent years with the FA Trophy win and appearing in the National Conference League bringing great prestige to the area.

"It’s not too much of a problem for our club because we have not received any money from Hull City in fact they would not even send us any of their teams for a pre-season friendly this season yet have played Whitby Town and Pickering Town this pre-season.

"The decision means the ERCFA are depriving non-league clubs of this vital income which is frustrating because they take money from the local clubs which helps with the upkeep of their facilities. Last season we paid £300 in affiliation fees and £1285 in disciplinary fines from our teams (yellow and red cards but nothing from myself last season I must have mellowed), yet I have to raise money from elsewhere for the upkeep of our facilities with the following being spent on improvements and maintenance:

1) Refurbishment of the football pitch

2) New central heating boiler and equipment for the social club

3) Roofing repairs to the social club

4) Upgrading electrics to the stadium

5) Repainting around the stadium

6) Plumbing repairs around the stadium

7) Replacement of seats with new in the main stand

8) Service and repairs to grass cutting equipment

9) Purchase of new line marking machine

10) A sizeable water rates bill for watering the pitch

11) Repairing the floodlights

"The sum total of the above is £20,000. Would it not be nice if Bridlington Town AFC, North Ferriby Utd and Hall Road Rangers AFC could be given an annual grant of £20,000 per season for the upkeep of our facilities and put money into grass roots football without selling Wembley."