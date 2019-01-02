Higgins shines as Brid Town Reserves sink Driffield EI

Bridlington Town Reserves returned to action after the Christmas break with a fine 2-0 home win against Driffield EI.

Driffield started strong, hitting Town with hard tackles and not giving them a second on the ball, however the first real chance of the game fell to Billy Tyler, who made a hash of the cross from Ben Marshall.

Town continued to press with Danny Bemrose and Craig Webb seeing a lot of the ball in the middle of the park and spraying passes all over the park.

On the half-hour mark Andy Higgins broke the deadlock with a powerful header into the bottom corner.

Tyler and Jake Lister put in excellent performances on and off the ball creating chances and working for the team.

The back four of Josh Christlow, Dom Richardson, Josh Heseltine and Kieran Jordan were fantastic throughout the game, not giving the Driffield front men a chance making it an easy game for Reece Nestor in the Town goal.

Richardson was unlucky not to score his first goal of the season after his free-kick smacked the underside of the bar.

A second goal had to come for Town to really kill the game off and it did late in the second half after around 20 passes.

The move started from the back into midfield then set Marshall on his way down the wing, his shot was saved by the keeper, only for the ball to fall to the incoming Tyler, who got a well-deserved goal.

Man of the match Higgins worked his socks off all game, giving the Driffield defence a hard time with his strength and power, and was unlucky to not get a second when his overhead kick was brilliantly saved by the Driffield keeper.

Bridlington Town Reserves boss John Kenney said: “It was a fantastic team performance from all the lads.

“We needed to win to stay in the title race and managed it comfortably.

“We play Driffield Juniors away this week so will be looking to bring the points back, our away form is strong and I’m confident we can do it.”