Hat-trick heroes Day and Sutton fire Town into cup final

Jake Day and Joel Sutton hit a hat-trick each as Bridlington Town eased their way into a fifth consecutive ERCFA Senior Cup final and will be looking to win the trophy for a fourth successive season.

Three players were missing by being cup-tied or ineligible and defender Chris Jenkinson dropped down to the substitute’s bench because he was held up at work for the East Riding County FA Cup clash at the Roy West Centre, Hull.

Jake Day hit a hat-trick for Town

Town took the game by the scruff of the neck after just 45 seconds when hot-shot Sutton started and ended a move, then four minutes later the striker doubled the lead for the Seasiders.

York & District League side Dunnington showed that they weren’t there just to make up the numbers and James Williamson hacked the ball off his own line when Bridlington gloveman Jody Barford missed a cross from the Dunnington left.

Town continued to hold the upper hand, however, and Chris Adams made a surging run from halfway to the goal line but his intended low cross was cut out by Dunnington skipper Josh Tattersall.

Sutton was proving a handful and goalkeeper Josh Archer saved well at his feet before both Day and Sutton got behind the defence and Sutton, opting to shoot saw his effort come back off the post.

Halfway through the half Dunnington replaced Samson Wildwood with Angus Richardson, but the Seasiders kept the pressure on and in the 33rd minute Andy Norfolk was put clear on the right and from his pass Day opened his account.

Town were forced into a substitution when captain Tom Bennett felt a tight hamstring and Tim Taylor replaced him six minutes before half-time and a minute later Dunnington pulled one back.

Barford failed to hold a ball in from the left by Josh Cryer and it fell for substitute Richardson who reacted quickly to force the ball in.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first and both Day and Sutton went close then Norfolk put Sutton clear on the right and as he cut in Archer closed him down but he squared it for Day to get a second goal.

Archer was kept busy but five minutes before the end his mistake was taken advantage of by Sutton who completed a hat-trick by running the ball into an empty net.

With the game in time added on Day followed suit when Archer’s punch from a corner fell at his feet and he fired in to complete his treble.

Town’s opponents in the Final will be decided on Easter Tuesday when Beverley Town play against Hull City in the other semi-final at Inglemire Lane.

The date and venue for the final has yet to be decided.

Bridlington Town: Barford, Dennison, Buttle, Paylor (Bowsley 69), Williamson, Knaggs, Norfolk, Bennett (c) (Taylor 39), Day, Adams, J. Sutton.

Unused substitutes: Jenkinson, Faulkner, Brown.

Dunnington: Archer, Hutchinson, Lynn, Tattersall (c), Hall, Andrews, Wildwood (Richardson 22), Richards (Smith 61), Anderson, Wintie, Cryer (Allerton 69).

Unused substitute: O’Brien.

Referee: Leo Howard.

Attendance: 150 (est.)