Gray stars despite Jackdaws defeat

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s suffered a 4-2 home loss against Hessle Rangers.

Rangers started strongly, bringing Jackdaws keeper Skye Shippey into action.

Slowly the hosts came back into the game and after having some good possession they were unlucky to go behind to a well-taken goal from Hessle.

Wingers Reuben Craven and Dylan Deeming soon forced the away keeper into action, and after constant pressure the breakthrough finally came when Kazim Choudhary was brought down.

Striker Dylan Hopkins placed the ball into the bottom left corner leaving the Hessle keeper no chance.

Jackdaws were putting the pressure on now with the midfield three of Harvey Retallic, Lewis Storry and Dave Pockley getting time on the ball and sending Jackdaws into half-time on the front foot.

Hessle took the lead against the run of play despite fine work from defenders Harry Gowland, Cameron Wadsworth, Eugene Gray and Adam Choudhary, but they could not stop the next goal from Hessle 10 minutes later.

Fighting until the end, Jackdaws brought on Alfred Stone and Yasmine Deeming to help with some fresh legs, and that proved fruitful as man of the match Gray found himself in the opposition’s six-yard box and struck to bring the score back to 3-2.

With Jackdaws on the attack looking for the equaliser they were pushing high up the field and if not for captain Gray they would have been caught on the counter-attack.

Jackdaws just couldn’t finish their chances and with tiring legs saw Hessle break and score a fourth.

Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s slipped to a 2-0 loss at North Ferriby.

In the 10th minute the deadlock was broken, a fine angled drive beat the dive of keeper Ethan Roberts.

Pumas looked sharp on the break as Alfie Scruton, Makhaya Widnall and Charlie Paul were beating their opposition for pace.

Pumas came out all guns blazing in the second half, which gave Ferriby nothing to work with but the occasional breakaway, Roberts making a superb save from one break.

Ferriby doubled their lead from a 90th-minute corner.

The manager’s man of the match was Roberts, while parents’ star man was Widnall.