Former Bridlington Town striker Graeme Jones to take over as Luton Town manager

Former Bridlington Town striker Graeme Jones has been confirmed as the manager of Luton Town upon their Championship return next season.

Ex-West Bromwich Albion assistant boss Jones has been appointed as Hatters boss for next season on a three-year contract.

Jones, 49, will take over from Mick Harford on May 7 and lead Luton in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

Chief executive Gary Sweet said: "We're delighted to be the first club to secure his managerial services. Graeme is a very highly regarded coach and assistant amongst his peers."

Jones' brief spell at Queensgate was a hugely successful one.

The striker bagged 30 goals in his only season at Bridlington, as the club won the HFS Loans League Division One title by a huge 10 points.

He scored twice in the East Riding Senior Cup final, a 3-1 win against North Ferriby United, and played at Wembley in the Vase final.

That led to a professional career at clubs like Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

He then teamed up with manager Roberto Martinez and they led Wigan to success in the FA Cup final in 2013, and he has also been assistant with Swansea, Everton and Belgium under Martinez.