Former Bridlington Town striker Day joins Tadcaster

Former Bridlington Town striker Jake Day has linked up again with former Seasiders boss Curtis Woodhouse at Evo-Stik Division One East side Tadcaster Albion.

Day, who also had a spell with Scarborough Athletic, left the Queensgate club last month.

A statement from Woodhouse on the Tadcaster website said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jake Day to Tadcaster Albion, a player I know really well from my time at Bridlington Town.

"Jake scored 85 goals in 107 games for Brid and got the nickname “The Beast from the East!” Jake still has plenty of scope to develop his game but has attributes that are a real asset to any team. 6ft 3, strong, quick and an excellent finisher. Jake will be a good addition to our squad. Welcome to Tadcaster Albion Jake.”