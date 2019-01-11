Former Brid Town star Jones linked to Luton job

Former Bridlington Town striker Graeme Jones has been strongly linked to the vacant Luton Town job.

According to reports the Hatters have asked West Brom for permission to talk to Baggies assistant manager Jones about the manager's job at the Kenilworth Road club.

Jones, 48, has been assistant with Swansea, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium under Roberto Martinez before moving to the Hawthorns in the summer.

Jones' brief spell at Queensgate was a hugely successful one.

The striker bagged 30 goals in his only season at Bridlington, as the club won the HFS Loans League Division One title by a huge 10 points.

He scored twice in the East Riding Senior Cup final, a 3-1 win against North Ferriby United, and played at Wembley in the Vase final.

That led to a professional career at clubs like Doncaster Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

He then teamed up with manager Martinez and they led Wigan to success in the FA Cup final in 2013.