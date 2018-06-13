Football match for Have A Heart fund

Fundraisers are holding a football match later this month in memory of teacher James Moorfoot who died during a game last year.

The team which has launched the Have A Heart Save A Life appeal is organising the charity fixture at Bridlington Club for Young People on Saturday, June 23.

The Free Press is supporting the campaign

Proceeds from the game will go to the appeal, which is looking to raise £5,000 to put on a heart screening day for 100 young adults this autumn.

James died while playing for Langtoft against Hedon Rangers at Rudston in February 2017. He had previously played for Bridlington teams Seabirds and Lounge Bar in the Driffield and District League.

The charity match kicks off at noon at Gypsey Road and there will be a collection and raffles, with refreshments served at the club’s Harper’s Bar.

A couple of generous donations at the weekend have taken the current total to £3,763.

The appeal, which was launched by former staff from Bridlington’s Marks and Spencer store, has also been given a boost with the news that Tour De Bridlington sporting event at Headlands School next month will be supporting the fund.

And West BS is continuing to donate £1 from the sale of every bulk bag at its outlets during June.

You can also make a donation to the heart appeal at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bridlington-heart-screening-day.