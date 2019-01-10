Five-star De'Ath and keeper Male shine as Brid Pumas sink rivals

Charlie De’Ath smashed in five goals as Bridlington Rangers Pumas Under-12s started the new year in cracking fashion with a 6-1 rout of visitors East Riding Rangers.

The visitors made the brighter start in the Hull & District Youth League game, but the Pumas soon hit their stride, though their shots from long-range were little trouble for the visiting keeper.

Charlie De'Ath scored five goals for the Pumas in their 6-1 home win

In the 11th minute a fine pass from Makhaya Widnall found striker De’Ath racing down the right and he unleashed a firm strike, parried by the keeper, the ball bounced just over the line.

The Brid outfit were now firmly in control, playing decent football and applying loads of pressure.

In the 20th minute a corner from De’Ath was handled by an East Riding player and a penalty was awarded.

De’Ath took the responsibility and fired the ball high into the net for a 2-1 lead.

Still in control, the game started to get scrappy and Pumas began to allow their opposition back into the match.

The rapid number eight for the visitors made an excellent run into the penalty area, Widnall made a last-ditch tackle but caught the attacker’s legs to give away a penalty.

The solid strike from the spot was at a good height for keeper Olly Male and he made a brilliant save.

In the final moments of the first half an East Riding attacker shrugged off the attentions of Ethan Roberts, and the Pumas defence guilty of not playing to the whistle stopped and allowed the attacker to score unchallenged.

The second half was a case of more domination from the Pumas, at times the football was good, at others scrappy once again.

De’Ath netted again in the 36th minute with a cross-shot, and Alfie Scruton scored a carbon copy eight minutes later.

In the 54th minute Roberts slid a great pass through the middle for De’Ath to add his fourth and the team’s fifth.

Scruton then hit the crossbar, De’Ath hit the post before he rounded off the scoring for a comfortable victory.

Men of the match were De’Ath for his five goals and Male for some great saves.