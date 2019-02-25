Ferriby kicked out of cup ahead of Bridlington Town cup clash

North Ferriby United have claimed they have been kicked out of the East Riding FA Senior Cup ahead of their semi-final clash with Bridlington Town.

A statement on the Evo-Stik Premier Division club's website said: "Ferriby have been disqualified from the East Riding Senior Cup.

"After a complaint from quarter-final opponents Westella & Willerby, the ERCFA found The Villagers guilty of playing an ineligible player in that match."

The decision on whether the Seasiders will now face Westella in the semi-final or move straight into the final has not been confirmed yet.

The Town v Ferriby clash was due to have been played at The Roy West Centre on Wednesday March 13, 7pm kick-off.

The Seasiders head to Eccleshill United in the league this Wednesday followed by a trip to Thackley on Saturday.