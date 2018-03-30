Faulkner and Day shine as Seasiders sink Athersley

Bridlington Town's top scorer Jake Day smashed in two goals as the Seasiders won 3-1 at home to Athersley Rec on Wednesday night.

After a quiet start to the game the Seasiders opened the scoring on 28 minutes when James Faulkner's fine through-ball found Day, who fired home.

Jake Day celebrates one of his two goals for Brid Town v Athersley Rec

Two minutes later striker Joel Sutton limped off after being unable to shake off a foot injury picked up earlier in the game after a strong challenge from an Athersley player.

The second half also took time to get going, but Town doubled their lead on the hour mark when Andy Norfolk finished off a great move by the hosts.

Twelve minutes later Day scored his second of the game after another excellent through-ball from man of the match Faulkner to secure the points for Brid Town.

The away side scored a late consolation through Tom Copping's header, but it came too late to save Athersley from defeat.

James Faulkner tackles back for Brid Town in their 3-1 win against Athersley Rec

This Saturday Town make the trip to Farsley Celtic’s Throstle Nest ground where they take on tenants Albion Sports.

The two sides fought out a goalless draw at Queensgate in October and after losing their last five games Albion have slipped to 15th position.

The Seasiders have two midweek home fixtures next week starting with Tuesday’s league game against Penistone Church who defeated Town in last season’s League Cup Final then on Thursday Division One side Campion are the visitors for the League Cup fourth round tie that was postponed two weeks ago.

On Saturday Town Reserves play their final home league game of the season when Hall Road Rangers Reserves visit Queensgate.

On Saturday the County team have a local derby against third division side Bridlington Rovers in the first round of the HE Dean Cup at Sports Centre on Gypsey Road.