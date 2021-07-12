Euro 2020: 27 photos showing the highs and lows of England fans watching the final in Scarborough
It might not have ended with the result we wanted but last night's Euro 2020 final was a rollercoaster ride from start to finish.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:12 am
From England s early goal to Italy's equaliser, the tense period of extra time before the agony of penalties, there was everything and more in the match. Pubs in Scarborough were busy with fans excited to cheer on the three lions. Here are 27 photos showing the highs and lows of the England v Italy final.
