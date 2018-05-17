East Riding glory for Headlands hot-shots

The Headlands Year 8 football team travelled to Bishop Burton College to face Snaith in the final of the East Riding Schools Cup.

Snaith started the stronger as Headlands battled against the blustery conditions and Josh Davey and Owen Tibbett tried their best to keep them out.

The Snaith opener then came after a lovely move.

Shane Tyers and Benson Carter took control of the defensive line and won key headers and battles against the opposing forwards.

Goalkeeper Arnie Tindall provided vital saves and battled through the wind to get the ball past the halfway line with every kick, while Ashton Dowson combined well with TJ Lownes and Declan Tindall, which saw Dowson drive into the box to test Snaith’s defence.

Lownes tried his luck from range only for the wind to take the shot wide.

Headlands then lost Carter and Davey due to injury, which saw the introduction of Riley Potts and Danny Milner.

The latter made his switch from striker to centre-back look effortless to dispossess Snaith on countless occasions alongside the dependable Tyers, while Potts also did a great job in defence.

After the break, fantastic pressing by the front three of George Jewitt-Knott, Jack Hebb and Declan Tindall, backed up by Ashton Dowson, allowed Headlands to win the ball high up the pitch.

Less than five minutes into the half, Lownes picked the ball up from Joe Prattley inside his own half, drove at the Snaith defence and unleashed an unstoppable leveller.

On the left, Hebb and Jewitt-Knott looked to combine, which resulted in a Headlands free-kick, in which Lownes forced the keeper into an excellent save.

Headlands then brought on Isaac Barker, and the impact really was instant, as within seconds he picked up a loose ball in midfield, brought it down and switched the play to Declan Tindall.

He then played a one-two with Lownes to tear Snaith’s defence apart and fired into the bottom left corner.

In added time a Snaith forward curled an effort just past the post, seconds later the full-time whistle started the celebrations

Men of the match were Lownes and Declan Tindall, but every Headlands player deserves recognition for this great achievement.