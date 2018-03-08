Driffield & District League aiming to attract new teams

The Driffield and District Football League is looking for new teams to join the league for next season.

Fixture secretary Andy Wilkinson said: “With the league predominantly based between Driffield and Bridlington, it offers a competitive league and minimal travel for the teams involved.

“The sole aim of the league is to offer local football to local footballers.

“In the past, competing teams have come from far and wide, and the league is again open to all mens’ open aged teams wishing to enter.

“Unfortunately, the league lost five Bridlington-based teams last summer and one Driffield-based team, so there must be players wishing to play football, along with youngsters coming through.

“New facilities at Bridlington CYP and Nafferton are there to be utilised.

“Pitches are available at Driffield, North Frodingham, Nafferton and Kilham among others.

“The league are happy to assist the communication between these grounds and teams wishing to play.”

Local league football has suffered over the last few years, with a reduction in teams, players and ultimately managers and secretaries to pull the teams together.

Wilkinson said: “The job of a manager is tough, but the league have lots of contacts and former managers willing to act as help in setting up new teams.

“Help is also available from the County FA in the form of both time and equipment.”

The league has one division and two cups, culminating in a finals day at Queensgate, Bridlington.

Wilkinson said: “The success of the league ultimately is down to the teams involved.

“Feedback at the moment has been positive, and with the end of the season approaching and many games and knockout games to play, the intensity for the teams is rising.

“The league invites applications from junior teams reaching open aged football, established teams and current league teams.

“The league committee are always available to aid teams registering, setting up teams and clubs can contact Norman Harris (league secretary) on 01377 255050 for more details, but the league is urging new sides to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The League Cup finals will be held at Brid Town’s Queensgate ground on April 21 2018.

The Secretary’s Cup fina kicks off at 1pm, and the Challenge Cup final at 4pm.

Wilkinson added: “Finals day always brings competitive football to the town, a highlight for players and referees alike.”