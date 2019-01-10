Double delight for Bridlington Rovers Veterans teams

Bridlington Rovers Veterans A travelled to Hull to play Newland at Inglemire Lane in Division Three of the Hull Vets League on Sunday, returning home with a 5-1 win.

An evenly-contested first half ended goalless.

In the second half the goals began to come, Rovers made some changes and created a chance very early on but spurned the opportunity.

They did take the lead through Dan Brunton shortly after though.

Newland had a couple of chances to equalise but they couldn’t convert either, Lee Thomson clearing one off the line and Andrew Garbutt making a good save.

Dan Brunton added two more, Trev Tindall also finished coolly after he chased a Lee Thomson clearance and a Simon Tibbett penalty made it 5-0 and Rovers were cruising.

Rovers had the chance to get into double figures but overall a good team performance was pleasing.

Stand-out players were Dan Bemrose, Dan Brunton and Mark Carter who kept things calm at the back most of the match.

Newland put Rovers under a little pressure in the last 10 minutes and scored from a penalty with the last kick of the match.

Bridlington Rovers Vets B started the new year with a bang, all 16 squad members playing a part in a superb 7-0 home win against Malt Shovel Selby in Division Four.

Keeper Howard Berridge, who also captained the side, led by example with a clean sheet.

Rovers were dominant from the start, Luke Summerscales starting the scoring with a towering header from a corner.

Tom Stenton made it two with a great solo effort, beating his defender before finding the top corner.

Top-scorer Luke Reynolds added two goals before the half-time break to make it 4-0.

The second half started the same as the first with the Rovers midfield of Ash Cresswell, Noel Ashby and Jules Morris bossing the game.

Stenton made it five before Luke Reynolds completed his hat-trick with another great finish.

Rovers wrapped it up with the best team goal, Robert Reynolds playing the ball to flying left-back Marc Chapman, who finished the move.

The man of the match award was shared by the whole squad.