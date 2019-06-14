Defender Papprill leaves Brid Town to join Tadcaster

Centre-back Fraser Papprill has become the latest Bridlington Town player to leave the club to join former boss Curtis Woodhouse at Tadcaster Albion.

Woodhouse said: “I’m delighted to get Fraser back at Tadcaster Albion.

"Having worked with Fraser before at Bridlington Town I know how talented he can be, and this gives him the platform and the opportunity to show what he can do.

"Fraser again fits into what I’m looking for and what the club is looking for moving forward, players that still have scope to really develop and grow.

"I’m looking forward to seeing Fraser really develop this season into the player I know he can be."

Evo-Stik Division One East outfit Albion also signed former Seasiders striker Jake Day earlier this week.

Midfielder Danny Norton has also moved on, signing for the new North Ferriby FC team.