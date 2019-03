A last-minute goal from Jake Day earned Bridlington Town a 2-2 draw at Albion Sports.

Albion were 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Alhassane Keita and Lamin Janneh.

Day pulled it back to 2-1 early in the second half and earned the Seasiders a point in the final minute with his second goal of the game, but the visitors really needed a win to keep their NCEL Premier Division title hopes alive.