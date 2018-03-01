Day double helps Brid derail Harrogate

Bridlington Town climbed two places to ninth with this 3-1 win at NCEL Premier Division relegation battlers Harrogate Railway.

Following early pressure by the visitors they went in front on nine minutes when Joel Sutton was brought down in the penalty area by Reis Diamond Junior and Jake Day duly obliged from the penalty spot by blasting the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Mark Bower.

The Seasiders continued to hold the upper hand and chances were created for Tom Bennett and Day, but a second goal didn’t materialise and the Rail began to get a foot in the game.

With eight minutes of the half remaining Harrogate got back on level terms when Andy McHugh stabbed the ball beyond Jody Barford and just before half-time the hosts almost went ahead but Michael Thompson hit the bar.

The Rail had the better of the early exchanges in the second half and as Town struggled to regain their rhythm, skipper Bennett showed his frustrations by being booked for dissent.

However, 20 minutes into the half the Seasiders managed to get their noses back in front when, following a ball into area by Bennett, a header from substitute Andy Norfolk, who had been on the pitch for one minute, was cleared only as far as Day on the edge of the penalty area and he struck the ball past Bower.

Six minutes later Norfolk became the third Town player to be shown a yellow card following his foul on Ras Diamond Junior.

Town were back in control and eight minutes later Bower was unable to hold Chris Jenkinson’s 25-yard free kick and Sutton followed up to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

They finished the game the stronger and Day twice went close to completing a hat-trick, but his first effort was blocked and as 90 minutes approached a shot from 20 yards just cleared the bar.

With time added on being played Harrogate midfielder Lee Turner was dismissed after receiving his second yellow card of the game.

Brid Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is happy with his side’s recent form and is setting his sights on cup success.

He said: “We were hampered by losing key players such as Tom Fleming and Nicky McNamara in the summer, so it has taken us a while to get going this season.

“This year you can see that the team is coming together, Tom Bennett coming in as skipper as well as Rikki Paylor and Jamie Williamson, Jake Day is in good form up front and we are doing well in two cups.

“Another boost is that Nicky McNamara is set to be back in training shortly after getting injured near the start of the season.”

Harrogate Railway Athletic: Bower, Diamond Jnr. (Merchant 80), Mulvihill, Greene, Wilson (c), Thompson, Bhogal, Turner, McHugh (Lancaster 61), Hamilton, Stewart.

Unused substitutes: Webster (Gk), Carter, Dionisio

Bridlington Town: Barford, Dennison, Buttle, Paylor (Brown 80), Jenkinson, Knaggs, Taylor (Rafter 75), Bennett (c), Day, Sutton, Adams (Norfolk 64).

Unused substitutes: Williamson, Bowsley

Referee: Christopher Keightley.

Attendance: 88.