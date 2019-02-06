Day and Norton at double as Seasiders seal semi-final spot

Two goals apiece from Jake Day and Danny Norton steered Bridlington Town to a 4-1 home win against East Yorkshire Carnegie in the East Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Despite some sloppy finishing during the first half Town eventually overcame a lively Carnegie side to win through to their eleventh consecutive Senior Cup semi-final.

Day returned to goal scoring form by finding the net twice but could, and possibly should, have doubled his tally while substitute Norton also grabbed a brace.

Just before the end Josh Walker snatched a consolation goal for the visitors.

Town skipper Andy Norfolk was serving the first of a two-match suspension while new signing Mark Hutchinson had not qualified for this game and the most recent acquisition, Stuart Oliver, was cup-tied.

Included in the Carnegie line-up were Luke Bullement and Myles Lawman who were transferred from the Seasiders earlier in the season.

The Hull side started on the front foot and gained two corners in the first five minutes but were unable to make them count then as Town began to take control they forced four corner-kicks of their own in the space of two minutes.

After 20 minutes Joe McFadyen presented Day with an opportunity but he took a touch instead of shooting first time and the chance went begging then four minutes later he made amends by firing in from 15 yards.

Chris Jenkinson surged forward from defence and tried his luck from 25 yards but when visiting goalkeeper David Robson failed to hold the shot Day was ruled offside as he followed up and Town were denied a penalty when Nathan Modest appeared to be wrestled to the floor.

Seven minutes from half-time Norton replaced the injured Lewis and although the last 20 minutes saw the Seasiders on top Carnegie finished the half strongly and got their first attempt on target two minutes before the break then Danny Walker put a 25-yard free-kick over the bar.

Seven minutes into the second half Jack Griffin worked the ball forward into the area for Norton, who appeared to be fouled but managed to touch it on for Day to double the score.

Town pushed forward and both Day and Norton came within inches of a third goal for the hosts.

Around the hour both sides made substitutions then Day turned provider for Norton to curl the ball in from 18 yards two minutes later.

Norton then made his way into the area but Robson closed him down and made a good block.

Tom Jackson’s poor clearance was almost punished by Carnegie but Danny Walker’s effort was blocked and Jackson saved Josh Walker’s follow-up.

Town then put the game to bed thirteen minutes from time when Norton won the ball and ran into the area before swerving another shot beyond Robson.

Norton put a free-kick just over the bar and had another attempt well saved by Robson.

A minute before the end the Town defence went to sleep and Josh Walker found himself clear in the area to fire past Jackson.

Town: Jackson, Lewis (Norton 38), Thompson, Taylor (Bulless 59), Jenkinson (c), Papprill, McFadyen, Griffin, Day, Modest (Faulkner 59), Broadley

Unused subs: Adams, Flowerdew,

Carnegie: Robson, Waud, Bullement, Lawman, Ricardo, Winn (Murray 68), Harrison (Sarel 77), Mwamuka, Whiting (Earl 59), D. Walker (c), J. Walker

Unused subs: Bennett, Clucas.

Referee: Garry Fletcher-Tindall

Attendance: 102

On Saturday the Seasiders are at home again when they play Bottesford Town for the first time this season.

Bottesford are ninth in the league but in the last three games they lost at home to Grimsby Borough in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy semi-final, drew away to bottom side Goole AFC who the Seasiders play on Tuesday and they lost 3-2 at home against Liversedge in their last fixture.

Town are in sixth position and will be hoping to pick up the three points that will keep them in contention for top spot.

Mark Hutchinson and Stuart Oliver are added to the squad but Andy Norfolk will be out as he ends his two-match suspension.

Both Nathan Modest and Benn Lewis are also injured and decisions on their fitness will be made before the game..

Town from: Jackson, Dennison, Lewis, Thompson, Taylor, Griffin, Jenkinson, Papprill, Bulless, Adams, Day, Modest, McFadyen, Hutchinson, Oliver, Norton, Flowerdew, Broadley,