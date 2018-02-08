Burlington Junior hot-shots earn spot in Yorkshire finals

Burlington Junior School’s Year Six boys football team are heading to the Yorkshire finals after winning the East Yorkshire finals on Friday.

The boys were playing in the final four of the East Yorkshire finals, knowing that the winner of the tournament would go through to the next round at Elland Road.

Julie Wright of Burlington School said: “The boys made a confident start, beating a well organised Driffield 1-0, who soon realised that they would have to defend well against the Burlington attack.”

Burlington then had two very tense goalless draws against Kirkella and last year’s winners Swanland.

Round two saw Burlington really show their class, as they played with less fear and recorded victories against all of the teams, beating Driffield 2-0 and the other two sides 1-0.

Wright added: “Burlington were the deserved winners.

“The boys gave their all and played in a good spirit. Well done to all and good luck in the next round.”