Brown and Bradshaw steer Brid to home win

With Thursday night’s fourth round League Cup tie at home to Campion in mind, Brid boss Curtis Woodhouse started Tuesday night's game at home to Worksop with two reserve team players.

The Seasiders chief was aiming to give them a chance of showing that they are ready and able to make the step up from the Humber Premier League.

Archie Brown, 17, scored Brid's second on his first start for Town

James Faulkner and Louis Rafter made their full debuts alongside 17-year-old Bridlington lad Archie Brown, who had already appeared eight times as a substitute for the first team.

They were joined by experienced striker Gary Bradshaw, who played at Queensgate for Scarborough Athletic for a couple of seasons, following his transfer from East Yorkshire Carnegie earlier in the day.

Bridlington started the game well by pushing visitors Worksop back and maintaining possession with the four debutants very much involved.

However, the visitors remained solid at the back and despite being kept on the back foot for much of the first half-hour they limited the Seasiders to very few opportunities.

The Tigers then surprised their hosts by taking the lead in the 29th minute.

Right-back Tyler Lysons, who had shown an eagerness to get forward, played the ball to Mitch Husbands and, although he was put under pressure by the home defence, he got in a low cross that evaded goalkeeper Jody Barford and Matthew Overton turned it in at the far post.

Seven minutes later, after Rikki Paylor had missed an opportunity to equalise from Brown’s corner kick the scores were level.

Brown was again involved by playing the ball out to Danny Buttle and from his centre Bradshaw got in ahead of goalkeeper Callum Fielding to head home.

Worksop came more into the game towards half-time and Will Sutton shot well wide, while Jack Holden brought out a good save from custodian Barford.

The Seasiders again held the territorial advantage on the re-start with the lively Faulkner having his effort well saved and Lewis Dennison’s 20-yard attempt was deflected over the bar by Jonathan Bownes.

Just past the hour mark Bridlington made a triple substitution, then halfway through the half they were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out.

Regular taker Joel Sutton was now on the pitch, but Brown took the responsibility and struck the kick beyond Fielding and into the top corner of the net.

Five minutes later Tim Taylor, who had worked tirelessly throughout and was voted man of the match by the sponsors Biomass Projects UK, put substitute Chris Adams in and he ran on to place the ball past Fielding’s right hand.

Both James Milner and substitute Charlie Baird had their efforts well saved by Barford, while at the other end Joel Sutton hit the post with a fierce 25-yard drive.

Town’s top scorer Jake Day did get the ball into the Worksop net late on, but he was ruled off-side and the 3-1 victory that the Seasiders gained three weeks previously at Worksop in the Northern Counties East League Cup was repeated.

Thursday night’s opponents Campion had their local derby against promotion candidates Eccleshill United postponed on Tuesday because their Scotchman Road ground in Bradford was waterlogged.

Bridlington Town: Barford, Dennison, Buttle, Paylor, Williamson (c), Knaggs, Rafter (Adams 61), Taylor, Bradshaw (Day 61), Brown, Faulkner (J. Sutton 61).

Unused substitutes: Jenkinson, Bennett.

Worksop Town: Fielding, Lysons (Baird 75), W Sutton, Bond (Mlynarski 87), Gardner, Bownes, Overton, Holden, Husbands (c), Barnett, Milner.

Unused substitutes: Diggles (Gk), Robinson, Smith.

Referee: Elliott Heward.

Attendance: 130.