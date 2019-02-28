Broadley eyes scoring return at Thackley

Bridlington Town winger Matt Broadley has admitted he would love to get on the scoresheet at his old club Thackley this Saturday.

Broadley was in the Thackley side that hammered Brid 4-0 at Queensgate in December, but just two weeks later he was lining up for Town against Worksop after being snapped up by boss Brett Agnew.

He made an instant impact for the Seasiders, netting three on his debut in a 3-0 win.

Broadley, who is studying for a masters in psychology at Leeds Trinity University, said: “I’m looking forward to a return to the Dennyfield.

“I spent a couple of years there and made some great friends. The club really looked after me, but I would love to get a few goals against them.”

The 23-year-old was delighted with his start to life with Brid in December.

He said:“I was happy with my first game as it couldn’t have gone any better, I didn’t expect to get three goals.

“I feel like I’ve settled in really well with the team. The chairman’s been fantastic since I’ve joined, made me feel settled from the start, I can’t fault him, Brid Town 100% has the feel of a family club.”

He added: "“I like having the ball at my feet with plenty of space to run into which seems to work with how we set up.

“As long as we concentrate and stick together I think we’re in for a good chance at the title as the teams around us will drop points."

Broadley lined up for Northern Universities against their southern counterparts on Sunday in the Challenge Cup, which is a trial match for the national squad.

He said: “We drew 1-1 but I got myself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

“Hopefully my performance was enough to gain a place in the national squad for the second year running.

“We played the cup over two legs last year and I scored three goals which I think got me into the England squad.

“We had friendlies against Scotland Universities and Manchester United Under-23s, and although we lost both games it was an exceptional experience.”

“We just need to make sure we keep playing well and taking our chances, I think it’s going to go down to the last few games.

Broadley plays as a striker for Trinity University,and has been vice-captain of the first-team for the last two two seasons.