Bridlington Town suffered a disappointing 4-0 defeat at home to Thackley AFC.

Brid were 2-0 down at the break, Thackley's goals coming from Paul Whiteley and James Ngoe.

Man of the match Dan Broadbent smashed in a scintillating volley after the break to make it 3-0, before the scoring was wrapped up by sub Jordan Hines, finishing off a disappointing day for Brett Agnew's men.

Brid will look to bounce straight back when they make the trip to Eccleshill United next week.