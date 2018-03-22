Bridlington Town teams face tough away tests

This Saturday Bridlington Town face a difficult trip to NCEL Premier Division promotion-chasers Pontefract.

The original reverse fixture at Queensgate in September was abandoned five minutes into the second half because of fog with the visitors leading 1-0.

When it was replayed two months later Pontefract went away with all three points from a 3-1 win against 10 men following Brett Agnew’s dismissal.

Saturday’s match is followed on Wednesday with a home game against Athersley.

Town’s table-topping Reserve side also have an away game against second placed Hull United and the 3rds make it a trio of away games with a visit to third-placed Hodgson AFC.