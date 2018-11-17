Bridlington Town smash ten in Liversedge hammering

Bridlington Town hammered Liversedge 10-0 at Queensgate in the NCEL Premier Division.

Brett Agnew's side went ahead when the visitors' keeper and defender collided and Nathan Modest rolled into an empty net with just five minutes on the clock.

Their lead was doubled thanks to Joe McFadyen's rasping strike, putting Town in control of proceedings.

Brid's grasp on the encounter tightened thanks to Andy Norfolk's long-range strike, which handed them a 3-0 lead.

McFadyen's second then put Brid 4-0 up inside the 30-minute mark.

Brid Town made it 5-0 on the stroke of half-time, Chris Jenkinson prodding home a corner.

Town's dominance continued after the break, Fraser Papprill heading in their sixth before McFadyen wrapped up his hat-trick to make it 7-0.

A Chris Adams strike made it 8-0 to Agnew's men, before goals from Danny Norton and sub Ben Clappison's first goal for the club wrapped up the 10-0 success.