Bridlington Town smash magnificent seven past Eccleshill United

Bridlington Town returned to winning ways in some style at home to Queensgate, surging to a 7-0 home win against Eccleshill United in the NCEL Premier Division.

The Seasiders fielded six attackers in their line-up and one of them, Joey McFadyen opened the scoring on 13 minutes for the home side after a long-range shot was deflected into his path.

Five minutes before half-time defender Chris Jenkinson doubled the home side's lead with a close-range header at the back post from a McFadyen free-kick.

McFadyen then fired home into the roof of the net, then player-boss Brett Agnew netted his first goal since his return from injury to make it 4-0, smacking the ball in from the edge of the area.

McFadyen then completed his hat-trick, and a mistake in the United defence allowed Agnew in to notch his second, Chris Adams completing the 7-0 win with a dribble past the keeper and a neat finish past the keeper.