Bridlington Town's poor run of NCEL Premier Division form continued with a 1-0 loss at Hemsworth on Saturday.

Richard Collier's 16th-minute goal was sufficient to hand Hemsworth all three points, and Town have now lost three and drawn one in their last four league outings.

The Seasiders have now slipped to fifth place in the league standings, and will look to bounce back with a win at home to Eccleshill United on Saturday April 6.