Bridlington Town sink Westella to seal final spot

A Chris Adams double fired Bridlington Town to a 4-1 win in Wednesday night's East Riding FA Senior Cup semi-final against Westella & Willerby.

The NCEL Premier Division title-chasers were always in control of the game and opened the scoring through Adams after only 25 minutes, slotting the ball into the net when Danny Norton's long-range dipping free-kick had been forced onto the bar by the Westella keeper.

Matt Broadley takes on a Westella player

Adams added a second 10 minutes before the interval, after more fine work from Norton, to put Town firmly in the driving seat.

Humber Premier outfit Westella got themselves back into the game with a header from Alex Wood from a 52nd-minute corner, but Matt Broadley forced the ball home from close-range 15 minutes later after a pass from Mike Thompson to seal Town's place in the final against Hull City U23s.

In-form keeper Tom Jackson also kept out Chris Spinks' spot-kick to keep Brid in charge and Jake Day smacked in their fourth to make sure of the win seven minutes from time.

Town now head to Barton Town Old Boys this Saturday aiming to continue their push for the league title - and promotion.