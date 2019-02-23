Bridlington Town seal 2-0 NCEL Premier Division win over Handsworth Parramore

Bridlington Town grabbed maximum points after a 2-0 win against Handsworth Parramore at Queensgate.

Parramore were reduced to 10 men during a goalless first half after a late challenge on Matt Broadley.

Brid took advantage after the break and led when sub Mark Hutchinson advanced down the right flank, passed to Nathan Modest and his cross was headed in by Andy Norfolk from close range.

The win was secured when Hutchinson forced the ball home from close-range after a scramble following a free-kick.

