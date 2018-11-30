Bridlington Town's top five performers of 2018/19
The Seasiders are enjoying a great season, but who have been their best performers so far?
We have picked our five stars of 2018/19 to date. Do you agree?
1. Tom Jackson
The new goalkeeper has made a big impression and is improving with every game. Proving to be a master of saving penalties too.
2. Lewis Dennison
A fans' favourite after a series of consistent and impressive performances at right back. Early contender for player of the season.
3. Andy Norfolk
Revelling in his new role as team captain and loving life in his new central midfield position. Shades of a former Bridlington number eight.
4. Joe McFadyen
In fine goal-scoring form and the Seasiders' top scorer with 14. Scores some vital late goals too, with five so far on the last 15 minutes of games.
