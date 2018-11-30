Bridlington Town's top 5 star performers of 2018/19

The Seasiders are flying high in the NCEl Premier Division, and we have picked their five stand-out stars of the season so far.



Do you agree with our choices, or has someone been unlucky not to make the list?

The new goalkeeper has made a big impression and is improving with every game. Proving to be a master of saving penalties too.

A fans' favourite after a series of consistent and impressive performances at right back. Early contender for player of the season.

Revelling in his new role as team captain and loving life in his new central midfield position. Shades of a former Bridlington number eight.

In fine goal-scoring form and the Seasiders' top scorer with 14. Scores some vital late goals too, with five so far on the last 15 minutes of games.