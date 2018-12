The East Yorkshire derby between Goole and Bridlington Town tonight has been called off.



The Vikings said there was a problem with the floodlights at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds, and the NCEL premier Division clash will have to be rearranged.

Bridlington could have gone third in the table if they had won at the division's bottom club.

The Seasiders' next game is on Saturday, when they are at home to Thackley.