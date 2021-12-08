Brid Town Rovers v St Mary's Photos by TCF Photography

Rovers went into this game in good form but were caught out early on with a long ball straight over the top with their quick striker putting the ball into the corner, giving Harry Connelly no chance.

Town came straight back and hit the post which they counter attacked and were two goals up in the first 10 minutes.

The Seasiders got a goal back after a cutback from Ish Keegan set up Jordan Shaw to slot home.

On the 25th minute Jake Lister had a good shot saved saved by the St Mary’s keeper which fell for Shaw to get his second goal on his debut.

The second half started well with Bridlington playing well, dominating midfield with Keegan, Will Webb and Joe Pratley.

Cam Connelly came close when he smashed the ball against the crossbar which fell for the away team who broke away to go 3-2 up.

Town were pushing for an equaliser but it didn’t come off with St Mary’s grabbing a fourth goal.

The Town Rovers lads played really well again and a draw would have been a fair result but they came away with zero points.

Second-from-bottom side Town Rovers head to Brandesburton this weekend.

Bridlington Rovers suffered a 4-2 home defeat against Hodgson in Division One of the East Riding County League first division.

Relegation-battling Rovers are without a league fixture this Saturday but they will look to bounce back with a positive result on December 18 at home to fellow strugglers AFC North.

Bridlington Rovers Millau remain unbeaten and top of Division Four after a thrilling 5-5 home draw against Longhill Ravens.

Sam Johnson led the way with a brace of goals, with Jay Wallace, George Jewitt-Knott and James Mooney also on the scoresheet.

The league leaders will look to carry on their superb run at home to Hedon Rangers FC Academy this Saturday.

Club de Albion powered to an 9-3 home triumph against Hull Titans in Division Six.

Club de Albion play host to Robin AFC this Saturday.

Leaders Flamborough secured a last-gasp 4-3 win at Goole United Academy in Division Seven.

Boro’s leading scorer Ross Pearson scored in the 90th minute of a thrilling clash.

Pearson also scored another goal for the visitors and shared the man of the match award with fellow goalscorer Jack Almond.

James Stainforth was also on the scoresheet for Boro, who have now won all eight games this season, after their departure from the Scarborough Saturday League.

The village team are back in action at fourth-placed Priory FC this Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Academy powered to a 10-1 success at Bridlington Legion.

Harry Pilmoor opened the scoring for Rovers on 10 minutes, with Sam Green doubling the lead five minutes later.

Green’s second on the half-hour mark, followed by a Brett George effort three minutes later made it 4-0 at half-time.

Green completed his hat-trick after the break, with George and Pilmoor also notching as well as a brace from super-sub Charlie McCloug and a Ted Wray effort.