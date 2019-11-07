Bridlington Town quartet ruled out of Goole derby clash

Josh Greening will miss several games for Brid Town

The manager, along with fellow striker Nathan Walker and midfielder Stu Oliver, all miss Saturday’s game at Queensgate, 3pm kick-off, due to being at a wedding.

Town are set to be short of options up front, as forward Josh Greening is unavailable for the next three weeks due to work commitments.

Agnew said: “I am going to bring a couple of the young reserve-team players into the squad for Saturday’s league game against Goole, and I am still looking to add some more depth to our squad.

Striker Nathan Walker will miss the visit of Goole on Saturday

“I still think we are a couple of players short in the squad and I’m hoping to get at least one more in over the next week or so.

“It will be a great experience for the younger reserve players to come in for Saturday’s game.”

Agnew’s team have been without a game since the 5-4 home loss against Garforth on October 22.

Saturday’s game at Selby was washed out and the match once again fell victim to the wet weather on Tuesday.

The two teams will be hoping to make it third time lucky when they clash on Tuesday November 12, 7.45pm kick-off.

These postponements have also seen the NCEL League Cup game at home to Silsden, which was due to have been played last night at Queensgate, moved to Tuesday November 26, with an 8pm kick-off.

Agnew gave the Seasiders players the day off on Saturday, but he has been busy putting them through their paces on Tuesday night at training.

He said: “I gave them all the day off at the weekend, but I had the lads doing a lot of work at training on Tuesday, it was a pre-season type session.

“Saturday will be a tough game as the managers Terry Barwick and Matty Bloor have done a great job with Goole since they took over.

“They only had six players turn up for the first training session of the season so to get them playing well this season compared to previous campaigns is a good effort.

“They have a lot of pace in their team and a lot of energy so it will be a tricky match for us. They also have a couple of former Bridlington Town players there in Archie Brown and James Faulkner.”

The Town chief is confident that his side can cope without the missing players and do well on Saturday afternoon though.

He added: “I always back us to do well at Queensgate, the previous match with Garforth when we lost out 5-4 was hopefully just a blip.

“Sometimes you need a game like that to give you a jolt, as you learn things from defeats like this that you would never see during a winning run, it shows you the things that you are doing wrong.”

The Seasiders boss is also aware of the busy month ahead and has already been finding out information about Stockton Town, as Brid will play host to them on November 30 if they can defeat Selby in the delayed second round game.

The Northern League Division One side have only lost once this season and are pushing for the title.

Agnew said: “I have had a bit of information come back about them and they seem to be a very strong side who have a few lads who used to play a few levels above the Northern League with Darlington.

“Over the years it has always been tough when you play against sides from the North-East as they are usually very strong, but I will be looking forward to the challenge as we have done well recently against sides from that region.

“But I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself though as it will be a hard game to win at Selby Town before this.

“I wanted the game to go ahead on Tuesday evening as we were ready for the game, but hopefully the weather holds for next Tuesday, and if not the game will probably switched to Queensgate.

“Selby have some good players and are doing well in Division One of the NCEL so we need to play well to get a result against them.”

November’s fixtures

Saturday 9 v Goole (h) NCEL 3pm ko

Tuesday 12 v Selby (a) - FA Vase 7.45pm ko

Saturday 16 v Grimsby Borough (h) NCEL 3pm ko

Tuesday 19 v North Ferriby (a) ERCFA Senior Cup 7.45pm ko

Saturday 23 v Eccleshill United (a) 3pm ko

Tuesday 26 v Silsden (h) NCEL Cup 8pm ko