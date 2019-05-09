Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew eyes title glory next season

Player-boss Brett Agnew is happy with how his Bridlington Town side finished their season, but now has his sights set firmly on the NCEL Premier Division title next season.

The Seasiders won the East Riding FA Senior Cup final 3-1 against Hull City Under-23s last Wednesday, and they also finished third in the league.

Agnew said: “The last five or six games of the season the lads have been fantastic and they have done everything that me and Bows (assistant manager Ant Bowsley) have asked of them.

“When we both came in at the club the lads had kind of fallen out of love with the game, so we tried to get their confidence back up.”

Agnew said of the final win: “We had too much physicality for Hull City Academy in the final and I said to the lads we need an early goal or two as they were always going to have a bright spell later on due to their superior fitness.”

While he was satisfied with a third-placed finish after taking over with the Seasiders in 14th spot, the striker has high hopes of going two places better next season.

He added: “I am a winner and there is no point being in the league unless you are wanting to win the title.

“Some of the clubs seem to be happy with being safe in the league table and floating around in the standings, but I will be be aiming for the title next season with Bridlington Town.

“The majority of the lads will be staying here, and I will be looking to bring a couple more in to strengthen over the summer.

“The lads know what I want from them, I need them all to stand up and fight for themselves and the team. Most of them understood that this season, although a couple have fallen by the wayside.”