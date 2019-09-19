Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew delighted to be on top of NCEL Premier Division

Bridlington Town player-manager Brett Agnew is delighted with his team’s start and rise to the top of the NCEL Premier Division.

Agnew’s troops claimed a superb 3-0 victory against Eccleshill United at Queensgate on Saturday to grab top spot in the league.

Agnew said:“We’ve performed well enough to be at the right end of the table, and it gives everyone that extra boost.”

Last season Bridlington finished in third position with 77 points, after being in contention for the title for the first couple of months of the year.

The player-manager added: “Last season we played well but we weren’t at the top of the table.

“We kept fighting but dips in form cost us as a team.

“This league is so unpredictable and you have to keep focused, you could pick up a couple of losses and shoot down the table.

“Our current form is keeping the fans happy and it’s all about making sure that they continue to support the lads throughout the season.”

Bridlington entertain Handsworth on Saturday, 3pm kick-off, and Agnew is hoping that his side continue their fine form.

He said: “If we perform like I know we can then we should pick up another three valuable points.

“They have a young, enthusiastic side who are wanting to prove themselves, which makes them dangerous opponents.”