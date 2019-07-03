Bridlington Town player-boss Brett Agnew delighted by new signings

Bridlington Town have been boosted by the return of four players to the club, with the biggest surprise being defender Fraser Papprill’s decision to sign for the Seasiders.

Joe Danby, Lewis Taylor and striker Josh Greening were also unveiled as Brid Town players before the 6-0 win at Chalk Lane on Tuesday night.

Joe Danby signs for Brid Town

Papprill had decided to go to Tadcaster Albion and link up with former Brid boss Curtis Woodhouse last month, but he rang Agnew on Tuesday morning asking to return.

Agnew said: “Fraser rang me up and asked if he could come back as he was not enjoying it at Tadcaster.

“Getting Fraser back here is a massive boost for us as he and Chris Jenkinson are a very strong and settled partnership at the back.”

The player-boss is also buoyed by the acquisitions of Greening, Danby and Taylor.

Lewis Taylor re-signs for Bridlington Town

He added: “I said at the end of last season that we needed players here who had won this league or had played in the league above and these three all fit that description, Josh from Tadcaster and Scarborough and Lewis and Joe went up with Pickering.

“Josh has looked very sharp so far, he is a very clever player and links up play well.

“Lewis is a very technically impressive player in midfield, and he has showed some very good touches so far, and although Joe has not played as many games as the other two, he has a cracking left foot and can play in a few different roles.

“If other players who want to sign for us can see that we are signing players of this calibre it should hopefully help attract them to the club.”

Defender Fraser Papprill has returned to Bridlington Town

Agnew, who is hoping to have a look at a couple more players in for Saturday’s game against Worksop, is angry that him being let down by potential signings meant that the club had to call off their friendly with Beverley on July 11.

He added: “I was let down by 10 players who were supposed to turn up for pre-season training.

“This meant that we have been left short on players so we have had to call off the Beverley friendly on July 11, I felt really bad about this but their manager was very understanding.”