Bridlington Town pegged back by late Church effort

Bridlington Town had to settle for a point at home to NCEL Premier Division leaders Penistone Church, the visitors scoring late to make it 2-2 at Queensgate.
The visitors opened the scoring after only five minutes through Andy Ring.
Town levelled just before the half-time break through Nathan Modest.
Jake Day put Brid in front for the first time from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, the spot-kick awarded after Matt Broadley had been rugby-tackled by a Church player.
Just as Brid looked like gaining a crucial win, the visitors earned a point when Nathan Keightley latched onto a long ball over the top and lobbed the ball over Town keeper Tom Jackson.
In a dramatic finale, a good save by the Church custodian denied Andy Norfolk in injury-time and Papprill header from corner cleared off the line.