Bridlington Town pegged back by late Church effort

Bridlington Town had to settle for a point at home to NCEL Premier Division leaders Penistone Church, the visitors scoring late to make it 2-2 at Queensgate.

The visitors opened the scoring after only five minutes through Andy Ring.

Town levelled just before the half-time break through Nathan Modest.

Jake Day put Brid in front for the first time from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, the spot-kick awarded after Matt Broadley had been rugby-tackled by a Church player.

Just as Brid looked like gaining a crucial win, the visitors earned a point when Nathan Keightley latched onto a long ball over the top and lobbed the ball over Town keeper Tom Jackson.

In a dramatic finale, a good save by the Church custodian denied Andy Norfolk in injury-time and Papprill header from corner cleared off the line.