Bridlington Town open season with home game against Thackley

Bridlington Town will kick off their 2019-20 NCEL Premier Division with a home game against Thackley on Saturday August 3.

The next league game is a trip to Penistone Church on August 17, with the Seasiders travelling to West Auckland in the FA Cup on August 10.

Town head to Barton Town for a derby on September 7, the return fixture being played on January 18 2020.

The Seasiders play host to Goole on November 9, and head to the Vikings on March 14.

Bridlington Town's fixtures

August 3rd v Thackley (h)

10th FACEP v West Auckland Town (a)

17th v Penistone Church (a)

20th v Athersley Recreation (h)

September 7th v Barton Town (a)

14th v Garforth Town (h)

21st v Handsworth (h)

28th v Knaresborough Town (a)

October 5th v Yorkshire Amateur (a)

12th v Liversedge (h)

19th v AFC Mansfield (h)

26th v Silsden (a)

29th v Eccleshill United (h)

November 2nd v Albion Sports (a)

9th v Goole AFC (h)

16th v Grimsby Borough (h)

23rd v Eccleshill United (a)

30th v Staveley Miners Welfare (h)

December 7th v Hemsworth Miners Welfare (a)

14th v Bottesford Town (Ih)

21st v Athersley Recreation (a)

28th v Staveley Miners Welfare (a)

January 4th 2020 v Penistone Church (h)

11th v Maltby Main (a)

18th v Barton Town (h)

25th v Garforth Town (a)

February 1st v Knaresborough Town (h)

8th v Handsworth (a)

15th v Yorkshire Amateur (h)

22nd v Liversedge (a)

29th v Silsden (h)

March 7th v AFC Mansfield (a)

14th v Goole AFC (a)

21st v Albion Sports (h)

28th v Grimsby Borough (a)

April 4th v Maltby Main (h)

11th v Thackley (a)

18th v Hemsworth Miners Welfare (h)

25th v Bottesford Town (a)