Bridlington Town keen to bounce back after Tadcaster loss

Bridlington Town player-manager Brett Agnew is hoping his team bounce back with a good display against newly-formed North Ferriby FC this weekend.

Agnew’s side suffered a 4-0 loss at home to BetVictor Division One West side Tadcaster Albion, led by former Town boss Curtis Woodhouse, on Tuesday night.

But Agnew was keen to look at the positives from his side’s second-half display and is hoping Town carry this form into Saturday’s Ferriby clash.

He said: “Tadcaster were very, very sharp on Tuesday and took their chances very well to lead 4-0 at the interval.

“These games against sides from a higher level show us how we are progressing.

“I had a chat with the lads at half-time and then after the break we played a lot better and nullified their forwards a bit more and could have had a couple of goals ourselves.”

The ex-North Ferriby United striker is now setting his sights on the game against North Ferriby FC on Saturday at Queensgate, 3pm kick-off.

He added: “I am looking forward to this game, as it will be more of an even contest as these are the kind of teams we wil be up against.

“They may be starting out in NCEL Division One but we will likely meet them in cup competitions so the rivalry will be there over the next season or so.”

Agnew was impressed with how well Woodhouse has adapted to his new role at Tadcaster.

He said: “I get on well with Curtis and we often chat about football on the phone.

“It is great to see him back in the dug-out, and he has done a great job getting Taddy looking so sharp, especially considering he was appointed a few weeks after most bosses had started pre-season planning.”

Agnew was also full of praise for former Town striker Jake Day, who scored the third goal for Taddy at his old ground.

He added: “Jake was looking sharper against us, and looking a lot fitter.

“He is a good finisher and playing with lads who are full of pace could well see him get plenty of goals this season.”

The Seasiders chief has signed up striker Nathan Walker and defender Matty Gargett from Humber Premier League outfit Pocklington Town, with both featuring in the Albion game.

Walker also scored in the Worksop defeat on Saturday.

Agnew added: “Nathan, as a striker, is a bit similar to Jake when he came to Brid Town, the step up from the HPL is three levels and it is a huge jump in quality.

“He has shown plenty of promise and if he keeps learning then he could be an important player for us, and the same applies to Matty as he can learn a lot from Chris Jenkinson and his ex-Pock teammate Fraser Papprill.”

Agnew was also encouraged by the continued good form of midfielder Stuart Oliver against Albion.

He added: “He has a great attitude as he never lets his head drop if he loses possession, his first thought is always to try and win it back.

“He has obviously been keeping fit since the end of the season and it is paying off on the pitch.”

Brid tackle Scarborough Athletic on Tuesday in the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy at the Flamingo Land Stadium, 7.45pm kick-off, and Agnew is ready for a stern test against their derby rivals.

He added: “There should be a good crowd down for that game, and this will be another very tough test for us.”