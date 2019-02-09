Bridlington Town held at home by Bottesford

Bridlington Town shared the spoils with Bottesford after a 1-1 draw at Queensgate.

Jake Day and Joe McFadyen both missed free headers in the six-yard box early on.

Day made amends for his earlier miss by beating the visiting keeper to a through-ball and finishing for 1-0.

Bottesford equalised before the break though, Jack McMenemy showed good control and fired in with a smart finish with Town appealing for offside in vain.

Neither side could find a way through in the second half, with both settling for a share of the spoils.