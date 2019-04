Bridlington Town sealed three points from their trip to Athersley Recreation thanks to a 4-2 success.

Hosts Rec led thanks to Lee Garside's strike, but the Seasiders hit back to lead 3-1 at the break, Joe McFadyen hitting two and Benn Lewis also netting.

Ryan White scored for the hosts after 66 minutes to give them hope of a comeback, but player-boss Brett Agnew fired in a 90th minute strike to wrap up the win for Town, who look set to finish third in the NCEL Premier Division.