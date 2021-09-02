Bridlington Town eye FA Cup shock at Atherton to boost confidence

Will Annan in action for Bridlington Town in their 2-1 home loss against Cleethorpes Photo by Dom Taylor available to order by Emailing [email protected] or on Facebook at DT Sports Photographs

Town lost 2-1 at home to Cleethorpes on Monday, just 48 hours after a 3-0 reverse at Sheffield FC and are still looking for their first NPL East points of the season, so Agnew is eyeing a good display on Saturday to boost morale.

Agnew said: “It is a bit of a free hit for us on Saturday as no-one will be expecting us to do anything there, hopefully we can do well and lift our confidence

“I have spoken to Pete Davidson as he’s played against them before and he says it is a tough place to go as Atherton get about you and the fans also make it an intimidating atmosphere.”

Looking back at Monday’s game, Agnew admitted that it was a game that the visitors deserved to win.

He added: “Cleethorpes were the better team on Monday and deserved the win, we huffed and puffed a bit but never got going.

“In the other league games we have played well but it is the mistakes that are costing us, and again on Monday we made a mistake, giving a soft penalty away.

“It is frustrating for us that there has been plenty of great football in those first three league matches yet the errors are costing us results.”

Apart from Leon Dawson, who is struggling with a calf injury, Town should have a full squad for the cup clash.

Bridlington Town Rovers claimed a 2-0 home win against Beverley Town Reserves to open their Humber Premier League Division One account for the season,

Will Webb opened the scoring for the reserves with a superb long-range shot in the first half and sealed the win from the penalty spot after the break after a foul on Ish Keegan.